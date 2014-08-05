Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
WASHINGTON T-Mobile US TMUS.N is planning on rejecting Iliad's $15 billion (8.8 billion pound) offer for the carrier because its parent company, Deutsche Telekom <(DTEGn.DE) views the offer as too low, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.
The sources said T-Mobile could reject the bid as early as Wednesday.
Iliad's bid arose as Japan's Softbank (9984.T) finalised talks with Deutsche Telekom to buy T-Mobile, offering roughly $40 a share compared with Iliad's $33 a share offer.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Chris Reese)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.