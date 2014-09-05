The T-Mobile store sign is seen in Broomfield, Colorado February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The sign in the lobby of the corporate headquarters of Dish Network is seen in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colorado April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Dish Network Corp's chairman, Charlie Ergen, recently contacted Deutsche Telekom AG to express interest in acquiring the German company's unit, T-Mobile US Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Ergen has not made a formal offer or hired any bank to advise it on the potential deal, the report said.

Dish has told Deutsche Telekom, which owns about two-thirds of T-Mobile, that it may be interested in a deal after a November auction for wireless airwaves is completed, the report added.

Deutsche Telekom views potential offers valuing T-Mobile at $35 a share as being substantially too low, Reuters reported last week, countering a Bloomberg report.

Earlier in August, Sprint Corp dropped its bid to acquire T-Mobile in the face of continuing regulatory resistance despite months of lobbying.

Dish declined to comment and T-Mobile, the No. 4 U.S. carrier, could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting By Sai Sachin R; Editing by Simon Jennings)