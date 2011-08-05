TORONTO TMX Group (X.TO), the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on increased revenue from new listings and derivatives trading, along with lower operating expenses.

But its second-quarter net income fell, due to one-time charges linked to the failed merger with the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) and charges associated with a rival bid from Maple Group, a consortium of Canadian financial firms and pension funds.

The Maple Group, earlier this week, extended the deadline for its C$3.8 billion (2.4 billion pound) bid to September 30, as it seeks the necessary regulatory approvals.

Excluding one-time items, TMX's earnings came to 94 Canadian cents a share. Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 90 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income in the second-quarter fell to C$54.7 million, or 73 Canadian cents a share, from C$58.4 million, or 79 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

On a combined basis, new listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange were up 33 percent in the period, the company said.

