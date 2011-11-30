TORONTO Canada's competition regulator has "serious concerns" about a C$3.8 billion (2.4 billion pound) proposal to take over TMX Group (X.TO), a deal that would bring most of the country's financial exchanges under one roof.

Maple Group's bid would unite the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange for small-cap stocks with their largest competitor, Alpha Group, a so-called alternative trading system. Maple is also seeking to put the exchanges under the same umbrella as CDS, which clears and settles all trades in Canada.

The Competition Bureau's main concern is the impact the proposal would have on equities trading as well as clearing and settlement services, Maple and TMX said in a statement late on Tuesday. The news pushed TMX shares down 2.8 percent in early trading on Wednesday morning.

A source close to the deal said the regulator's concerns did not mean the merger plan was dead. Still TMX and Maple - a consortium of 13 Canadian financial institutions - would have to make concessions for the watchdog to bless the deal.

"This is not a deal breaker," said the source, who was not authorized to speak on the record. "But it tilts the scales against the deal in a way it did not a month ago."

The TMX deal is one of a wave of proposed acquisitions in the exchange industry as bourses seek to broaden their reach to compete on a global scale. Competition concerns have emerged as a hurdle in other jurisdictions as well.

Earlier this month, Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N offered to sell some businesses and give rivals access to a major derivatives clearing house to win support for their $9 billion (5.7 billion pounds) combination.

Possible concessions Canada's competition bureau might exact from Maple would revolve around greater powers to the Ontario Securities Commission to regulate. The body may also place controls on trading fees to ease concerns about pricing.

That said, Maple has already said that regulatory approval of its acquisition of Alpha and CDS is a necessary condition for the overall takeover deal, which it argues will benefit Canada's capital markets.

In addition to federal approval, the C$50-a-share bid needs the blessing of the powerful securities commissions of Quebec and Ontario, as well as two other provincial watchdogs.

The competition bureau's concerns come just a day ahead of what is shaping up to be intense public hearings before Canada's most powerful provincial regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission.

The competition watchdog's concerns came as a surprise to the consortium. Maple had only last week said it was confident the deal would win approval after the first public hearings, staged by regulators in Quebec.

According to the TMX-Maple statement, the Competition Commissioner Melanie Aitken has not reached a final conclusion. Changes to the regulatory regime, as well as certain commitments by the parties involved or other remedial measures, might sway her opinion, the two sides said.

Maple and TMX said they intend to keep working closely with the Competition Bureau to address the commissioner's concerns.

DEAL IN "SOME JEOPARDY"

The main sticking point lies in the plan to unite TMX's exchanges with Alpha, Canada's biggest alternative trading system. Together that would give TMX-Maple control of more than 80 percent of all Canadian stock trading.

Another big concern centres around Maple's plan to bring into its fold the country's not-for-profit national clearing and settlement shop, the Canadian Depository for Securities. Critics note this would give it monopoly control over fees.

"I interpret the commissioner's comment about 'equities trading,' as being broad and not just Alpha-related," said independent analyst Chris Damas.

Damas, a long-time TMX shareholder, said he thought the bureau's concerns included Alpha, CDS and other issues.

He recently sold his shares, partly in anticipation of objections that regulators might raise.

"I think this puts this deal is some jeopardy," he said. "It's a cryptic comment. It's not a judgment. I think they are going to spend at least another 30 days on this thing."

The group indicated that it would extend its offer beyond the current January 31 deadline if it had not received all regulatory approvals by then.

Shares of TMX were down C$1.25 at C$43.50 early Wednesday morning. The stock was not actively traded because of technical problems at the Toronto Stock Exchange. The glitch, which affected many TSX stocks, is not related to the developments surrounding the acquisition deal.

(Additional reporting by Jennifer Kwan in Toronto and Swetha

Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Frank McGurty)