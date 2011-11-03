BP has written to its main partner in TNK-BP asking for an assurance there be no repeat of what the British oil company said was a breakdown in corporate governance at the main operating unit of their joint venture.

Conflict between shareholders in TNK-BP, Russia's No.3 crude oil producer, flared when BP, which owns half the joint venture, tried to secure a deal with Rosneft.

The Alfa-Acces-Renova consortium, made up of a quartet of Soviet-born billionaires who own the other half of TNK-BP, won an injunction in a London panel blocking the BP-Rosneft deal.

Following is the list of legal battles and other developments over the failed BP-Rosneft deal:

* AAR is asking a Stockholm-based tribunal to rule on whether the Rosneft deal represented a breach of an exclusivity clause in the TNK-BP shareholder pact that obliges BP to use TNK-BP as its main investment vehicle in Russia.

Sources said the case could be heard during the next nine months, with a win providing grounds for AAR to claim damages from BP.

* A source at Renova said BP has launched a legal case in a Stockholm arbitration court against Renova, one of the shareholders in TNK-BP.

Kommersant business daily reported BP was alleging Viktor Vekselberg, who also has extensive mining, construction and technology investments through his Renova Group, had violated the shareholder agreement by operating oil and gas assets independently without offering them to TNK-BP.

* TNK-BP minority shareholders, led by Andrey Prokhorov, have filed two lawsuits against BP's nominees on the board of TNK-BP Holding (TBH) and BP itself, claiming TNK-BP suffered damages from not being included in the Rosneft deal. AAR says it is not behind these litigations. TBH is TNK-BP's main operating unit.

One of the lawsuits, a $2.8 billion (1.7 billion pounds) claim, is aimed at Peter Charow and Richard Sloan. Prokhorov has won a motion for bailiffs to search BP's office in Moscow. After the raids, the court overturned the decision.

In another case, Prokhorov is seeking $13 billion from BP. Both lawsuits were filed in the arbitration court of Tyumen, a Siberian city where TNK-BP is registered.

The cases were scheduled for November 10 and November 11.

Prokhorov, who owns less than 1 percent of TNK-BP, needs support from other TNK-BP shareholders to validate his claims. The court denied him time to gain more support, but will hear the motion. The plaintiff has still been trying to secure help from TNK-BP management and board, which rejected the demands.

