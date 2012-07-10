A police officer walks past a plaque of the oil firm TNK-BP at its headquarters in Moscow June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP TNBP.MM, half owned by BP (BP.L), said on Tuesday its Venezuelan joint venture PetroMonagas has reached a targeted heavy oil output of 130,000 barrels per day (bpd).

It said the year-to-date production increased 11 percent.

TNK-BP owns 16.7 percent of the venture, while Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA controls 83.3 percent.

The company has said it intends to increase its heavy oil production at the venture, where it acquired the stake from BP in 2010, to 145,000 bpd next year.

