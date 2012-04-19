MOSCOW Russia's third-largest oil producer TNK-BP said on Thursday it has successfully drilled two wells on the Lan Do field in offshore Vietnam as a part of its international expansion.

The field is located 28 kilometres east of Lan Tay Platform in Block 06.1, where natural gas and condensate are produced for power generation in Vietnam.

Gas production from Lan Do, which is scheduled to come on stream in the fourth quarter of this year, is expected to bring 2 billion cubic meters of gas annually to sustain Block 06.1's current production of 4.7 billion cubic meters, the company said.

TNK-BP, half owned by BP, acquired a 35 percent stake from BP and has become the operator of the block last year.

