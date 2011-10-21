MOSCOW Mikhail Fridman will serve as chief executive of Russia's No.3 oil firm TNK-BP TNBP.MM to the end of 2013 and his deputy, Maxim Barsky, will not be replaced after leaving the firm, the owners of the 50-50 joint venture said on Friday.

The joint announcement by British oil major BP Plc (BP.L) and AAR, which represents a quartet of Soviet-born billionaires, confirmed an earlier Reuters report that banking-to-retail tycoon Fridman would stay on in the job.

The rare show of harmony offers hope that Barsky's departure will not disrupt operations at TNK-BP, which has been at the centre of in-fighting all year over BP's failed attempt to forge a strategic alliance with state-controlled Rosneft (ROSN.MM).

Barsky, 37, is leaving on November 1 after less than two years in the role, having lost shareholder support over his public complaints that he had not been promoted to the top job at TNK-BP as originally planned.

"He wasn't particularly smart negotiating through the press," a source close to one of the shareholders told Reuters.

TNK-BP is due to announce quarterly results next Tuesday.

The British oil major will nominate a CEO to succeed Fridman, BP and AAR said. Completing the top team, a yet-to-be-named BP nominee will take charge of TNK-BP's downstream operations to join upstream chief Alexander Dodds.

"We are very pleased to announce the strengthening of TNK-BP's management team by injecting fresh talent into the organisation, while at the same time maintaining stability at the CEO level," Stan Polovets, CEO of AAR, said.

Jeremy Huck, president of BP Russia, said in the statement that the agreement on the management lineup "clarifies the composition and structure of the management team."

Analysts said, however, that the failure of the Barsky experiment had cemented the advantage won by local shareholders after former CEO Bob Dudley, who now runs BP, was forced out as TNK-BP chief executive in a 2008 strategy dispute.

"I don't rule out that this may slant the balance of power towards the Russian shareholders," said Constantine Cherepanov, energy analyst at UBS in Moscow.

GROWTH STRATEGY

In addition to day-to-day management, Barsky was involved in implementing an international growth strategy under which TNK-BP bought upstream assets in Venezuela, Vietnam and is in advanced talks on a deal in Brazil.

He was in Brazil on Friday seeking to wrap up talks on a deal with Brazil's HRT Participaceoes HRTP3.SA to buy oil exploration blocks in the Amazon region, company sources said.

TNK-BP has been targeting an increase in the foreign share of its oil and gas production to 30 percent over the next 20 years.

BP paid $7 billion to buy into TNK-BP in 2003, in what has proved to be a troubled but extremely profitable venture that now pumps 1.5 million barrels per day of crude oil and accounts for a fifth of BP's equity production.

Listed unit TNK-BP Holding, which is 96.5 percent controlled by 50-50 venture TNK-BP Ltd, has a dividend yield of 12.5 percent and has a market capitalisation of close to $40 billion, according to Reuters data.

The venture has paid around $30 billion (19 billion pounds) in dividends and was valued at over $60 billion in a buyout offer made by BP and Rosneft in May that was rejected by the local shareholders -- Fridman, German Khan, Viktor Vekselberg and Len Blavatnik.

Despite the enormous cash flows thrown off by TNK-BP, shareholder relations have been fraught and plunged to a new low last January when BP and Rosneft struck a deal to explore for oil in the Arctic offshore and conduct a share swap.

The local shareholders, arguing that the deal violated a shareholder agreement requiring TNK-BP to be the vehicle for BP's ventures in Russia, launched a successful legal action that led to the collapse of the pact in May.

Arbitration continues between the two sides to determine whether BP is liable for damages suffered by TNK-BP. The board of TNK-BP Holding is meanwhile due on October 24 to hear a motion calling for the firm to join a $13 billion suit brought against BP by a minority shareholder over the Rosneft deal.

Sources have said BP's four representatives on the nine-member board will be able to block the motion, which would require the support of eight directors to pass.

(Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova in Moscow and Tom Bergin in London; Editing by David Cowell and David Holmes)