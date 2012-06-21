A police officer walks past a plaque of the oil firm TNK-BP at its headquarters in Moscow June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

LONDON BP (BP.L) has asked executives and fellow shareholders in its Russian oil joint venture TNK-BP TNPB.MM to stop taking decisions the British group believes need board approval, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The request, in a letter sent to TNK-BP this week, exposes continued tension between BP, Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR), the other co-owner of the Russian oil company, and its management, following BP's announcement three weeks ago that it may sell out.

AAR, owned by four oligarchs, joined forces with BP to create TNK-BP in 2003. Relationships have been rocky for years, with each accusing the other of breaking a confidential shareholder agreement.

BP's attempt to pursue a new Russian venture with state controlled Rosneft widened the rift, and earlier this month, BP said it had received expressions of interest for its stake and may sell.

Sources said Rosneft parent Rosneftgaz ROSNG.UL could buy the stake, allowing the Kremlin to reassert more control over the oil sector.

BP's letter arrived in Moscow just ahead of a visit to institutional investors in London by one of AAR's owners, Mikhail Fridman, to tout his own plans for the future structure of the TNK-BP, Russia's third largest oil producer.

On Thursday, the Financial Times quoted people familiar with the matter as saying Fridman had proposed two scenarios.

One option involved AAR selling its 50 percent stake to BP for cash and shares, which would leave the oligarchs with significant shareholdings in the British oil major.

The second would see AAR buying half of BP's stake in TNK-BP. BP has said it does not want to be a minority shareholder in TNK-BP, which accounts for 29 percent of the British company's oil production.

Sources close to AAR have said the consortium would be willing to buy out BP for $25 billion (16.02 billion pounds).

The FT's online and London print edition initially quoted a person close to AAR as saying the stake was worth about $7 billion after potential litigation costs.

The newspaper later changed the web site version of its story to indicate that the $7 billion figure referred to half of BP's stake.

Fridman stepped down as CEO of TNK-BP in May, days before BP said it could sell out.

BP paid $8 billion in 2003 for its half of TNK-BP, a hugely profitable investment that has yielded $19 billion dividends.

