The plaque of the oil firm TNK-BP is seen at its headquarters in Moscow June 11, 2008.

MOSCOW Russia's third-largest oil firm TNK-BP TNBP.MM, half owned by BP (BP.L), on Friday confirmed in a statement reports that Deputy Chief Executive Maxim Barsky would leave the company on November 1.

Barsky, 37, departs after less than two years in the role having lost shareholder support over his complaints, aired publicly, that he had not been confirmed earlier as CEO under a transition plan agreed by the company's shareholders.

Sources close to management told Reuters separately that Mikhail Fridman, one of a quartet of Soviet-born billionaires that owns half of TNK-BP, would continue to serve as CEO until the end of 2013. BP (BP.L) owns the other half of TNK-BP>

