MOSCOW Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP accused its co-owner BP of failing to support a key gas project on Tuesday in a further sign of an impasse between TNK-BP's Russian and British shareholders.

Full-field development of the Rospan gas project is being hindered by lack of support from BP representatives, TNK-BP said in a statement.

The statement said that directors appointed by Alfa Access Renova (AAR), the group representing four Russian tycoons that own half of TNK-BP, supported management's proposal for the first stage of full-field development.

However, the proposal did not receive support from BP-appointed directors, TNK-BP said.

A BP spokesman told Reuters that BP-nominated directors generally supported the project but pointed out that amendments needed to be made.

"BP-nominated directors were supportive of the project at the board meeting and asked the management to change some commercial and technical aspects of the project, prior to approving," the spokesman said.

The statement came on the same day that Russia's state oil company Rosneft announced that it was opening talks with BP over the possible acquisition of BP's 50 percent stake in TNK-BP.

In June, BP said that it was looking at selling its stake, amid tensions between the Russian and British shareholders that have left TNK-BP's board without a quorum.

TNK-BP said that the Rospan project is the key one in its gas business development strategy. Gas production at Rospan, which develops deep gas reserves of the Valangin and Achimov formations in the Novo-Urengoiskoe and Vostochno-Urengoiskoe license blocks, is seen at 3.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) this year.

TNK-BP also said that the full-field development of these licence areas would allow the company to increase gas production at Rospan to 16.2 bcm per year by 2020, which represents a two-fold increase in TNK-BP's gas output.

