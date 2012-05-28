MOSCOW Mikhail Fridman, one of the four Soviet-born tycoons who share control of Russia's No. 3 oil producer with BP BP., resigned as head of the company, in a sign of a further breakdown in the stormy relationship between TNK-BP's TNBP.MM shareholders.

A source at the Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) consortium, which represents the tycoons' interest in TNK-BP, on Monday said they had lost trust in the British oil major as their partner.

BP said Fridman announced to the board he had resigned for personal reasons at the same time the departure was made public.

Governance at TNK-BP has been on the brink of collapse since the acrimonious resignation of two independent directors, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and mining industry veteran, James Leng at the end of 2011. Only one has been replaced.

Last week the board postponed a dividend payout in a sign of a broadening rift between BP and AAR.

TNK-BP is still looking to replace an independent board director and was unable to decide on the dividend because the board does not have a quorum, the company said.

"This represents a further breakdown in the relationship between TNK-BP's shareholders," a source close to AAR said on Monday.

Two other members of AAR, Viktor Vekselberg and German Khan, retain formal executive posts at the company, which will be run by executives holding powers of attorney in their areas of expertise after Fridman's resignation comes into effect in a month's time, TNK-BP said.

BP said the resignation would have no effect on the company, which would be run by the management board, which also includes the chief financial officer, Jonathan Muir and top upstream and downstream executives.

Fridman had not been involved in running the business on a day to day basis, BP added.

"As long as he owns it, he will de facto run it," said a well-placed source in Moscow energy circles.

"This is just a way to formally disassociate himself from the management. Looks like preparing the ship for a storm."

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Douglas Busvine; Additional reporting and writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Erica Billingham)