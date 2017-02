AMSTERDAM Dutch delivery group TNT Express TNTE.AS, which has agreed to be sold to U.S. rival UPS (UPS.N), said on Friday it has sold its airlines operations to ASL Aviation Group, a condition for the UPS deal.

TNT Express and UPS had said in their takeover agreement that TNT's airlines operations would be sold to comply with European Union rules that forbid a non-EU entity from owning or controlling 50 percent or more of an EU airline operator.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)