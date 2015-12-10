(Adds Imperial Tobacco barrister, EU legal challenge)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON Dec 10 Big Tobacco took the British
government to court on Thursday, arguing that the UK's "plain
packaging" law, which will take effect next May, unlawfully
takes away its intellectual property.
Companies including Philip Morris International,
British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International
and Imperial Tobacco Group are challenging the
legislation because it will prohibit all forms of branding on
tobacco packaging, including colours and logos.
The rule, known as "plain packaging," aims to reduce
smoking's death toll by making the packs less attractive.
"Smoking is catastrophic for your health and kills over
100,000 people every year in the UK," said a spokesman for the
Department of Health. "Standardised packaging is an important
public health measure aimed at discouraging children from
smoking and helping smokers to quit."
What happens in Britain will be closely watched by other
countries considering or planning such moves.
The companies failed in their bid to overturn a plain
packaging law in Australia, but have said they are more
confident this time because they only have to prove under UK law
that their intellectual property was illegally taken but had
further hurdles under Australian law.
The case will be heard in a six-day hearing at London's
Royal Courts of Justice. The claimants hope a verdict will be
handed down early next year.
BIG TOBACCO PUTS FORWARD ITS CASE
Tobacco companies argue that the plain packaging law
represents the seizure of their property without compensation.
"Our trademarks have a capital value ... and that value has
been effectively removed," said David Anderson of law firm
Freshfields, representing Japan Tobacco International in court.
"Since there is no compensation at all .... They must be
considered unlawful for that reason alone," he also said.
Barrister Dinah Rose, speaking on behalf of Imperial
Tobacco, argued that by preventing the use of intellectual
property in Britain, the UK was violating European Union law
that gives trade marks a "unitary character" that applies
throughout the community.
In Australia, the only country to have so far implemented
plain packaging, the companies say there has been an increase in
black market tobacco and sales of lower-priced cigarettes, which
could ultimately hurt their profit margins.
In separate EU court proceedings, the companies are
challenging an article in the revised EU Tobacco Products
Directive that gives member states the right to introduce their
own regulations. If they succeed, the UK's plan would fail.
Further guidance from the EU is expected later this month.
Aside from Australia and Britain, plain packaging has been
approved in Ireland, Hungary and France, while over a dozen
other countries -- including Belgium, Canada and Pakistan --
have either proposed or are talking about proposing, similar
measures.
"In total we count 20 countries with some level of interest
or focus on pursuing some type of plain packaging regulation,"
said Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog in a recent note. She
said those countries represent 30 percent of cigarette retail
sales, excluding China and the United States.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)