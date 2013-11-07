Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) said it will buy the home building business of privately owned Shapell Industries Inc for about $1.60 billion (994.7 million pounds) in cash, in a deal that will give the luxury home builder access to key real estate markets in California.

M&A activity picked up in 2013 among U.S. homebuilders, which have been struggling to meet burgeoning demand for new homes due to a shortage of land ready to build on.

Shapell's land portfolio, which Toll Brothers is acquiring, consists of about 5,200 home sites, 97.5 percent of which are entitled, the company said in a statement.

The land portfolio was assembled in many of California's most affluent and high-growth markets: the San Francisco Bay area, metro Los Angeles, Orange County and the Carlsbad market, Toll Brothers said.

"This acquisition will provide significant growth over the coming years and, we believe, will be accretive to earnings in the first year, excluding transaction costs," Toll Brothers Chief Executive Douglas Yearley said in a statement.

Having entered the California market in 1994, Toll Brothers has delivered over 7,700 homes, generating about $6.5 billion in revenue from more than 90 communities in the state.

Early this week, Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH.N) said it would buy Weyerhaeuser Co's (WY.N) homebuilding division in a $2.7 billion deal.

