Chicago's sprawling landscape is home to plenty of cultural institutions, world-class entertainment, windy weather and a bustling business scene -- all with a touch of Midwestern flair.

Online lodging experts Oyster.com has prepared a breakdown of the best hotels for business travellers in the Windy City.

Chicago conjures up many images -- baseball at Wrigley field, blustery, cold winters and the deep-dish pizza it made famous. But Detroit's capital is one of the most populous U.S. cities with the fourth largest GDP to boot. It should come as no surprise, then, that the corporate world flocks to Chicago: Last year, the city saw over 11.7 million travellers on business alone.

The hotel industry's occupancy rates reflect that. A city whose tourism was ravaged by the recession is now up on the upswing, posting a 71.7 percent occupancy rate in 2011. Room prices are heading up, too, with an average of US$171.51 per guest room last year.

Hotels are generally booked year-round thanks to the many exhibits, conferences and trade shows that are held in the city annually; since space is more ample than in its urban coastal counterparts, several huge convention centres are spread out around The Loop, Chicago's business district.

Here are the top places to stay while on business in Chicago:

The Hotel: Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park (<here>)

Location: The Loop

Business Staples: This lakeside luxury spot has more to offer than just picturesque views: Rooms are spacious; a chic wine bar, Eno Wine Room, which is great for entertaining clientele; and a free business centre with computers, printer, copier and a fax machine. Don't worry about under-packing either: The Fairmont offers same-day laundry, overnight shoeshine and pressing service. Ask the 24-hour concierge for anything additional that comes up.

Standout Feature: Large, separate soaking tubs -- a unique find in Chicago.

The Downside: Everything seems to have an additional fee, including Wi-Fi, use of the fitness centre and outrageously priced valet parking (the latter is a factor at many of the other area hotels).

The Hotel: InterContinental Chicago (<here>)

Location: Magnificent Mile

Business Staples: The InterContinental is both impressive and huge -- make sure to check out the legendary indoor pool -- which serves affluent business travellers well. Check out the on-site steak house for group dinners as well as one of the two bars to unwind after a long day of meetings. The 24-hour, full-service business centre (which is staffed from 7am to 7pm) has all the essentials, as does the thousands of square feet of meeting space -- including an Event Planning and Catering firm available to design any size meeting for your next trip. Despite the US$15 Wi-Fi fee (common among area hotels), rooms are equipped with large safes designed to fit laptops as well as in-room coffee makers to get your daily jolt.

Standout Feature: The prime location -- this is the only hotel to actually open up onto the famed North Michigan Avenue, filled with enough upscale shopping and dining options to satisfy even the most snooty of associates.

The Downside: Using the fitness centre is a pricey endeavour -- you can purchase a U$12 day pass, or spend $16 to use the gym for the duration of your trip -- costly either way.

The Hotel: Omni Chicago Hotel (<here>)

Location: Magnificent Mile

Business Staples: Just three miles from the McCormick Place -- America's largest convention centre -- the Omni reveals a solid indoor pool and Jacuzzi that are ideal for post-meeting stress relief. The free house car drop-off service, quality fitness centre, free weekday newspaper delivery and 24-hour business centre are additional draws.

Standout Feature: Every guestroom is actually a two-room suite -- ideal for those who like to spread their work out.

The Downside: For the price, the decor is pretty bland.

The Hotel: Hotel 71 (<here>)

Location: The Loop

Business Staples: This mid-range spot is great for business travellers on a budget, and is located right on the northern edge of Chicago's theatre district. The rooms come with modern amenities like an iPhone dock, a spacious desk with an ergonomic chair and coffeemakers; the 24-hour business centre and same-day laundry services are proverbial cherries on top.

Standout Feature: Free Wi-Fi, a rarity in Chicago hotels.

The Downside: The tiny spa has just one treatment room; you may have to seek out an alternate spa for a bliss-inducing treatment.

The Hotel: Hotel Palomar Chicago (<here>)

Location: River North

Business Staples: The Palomar is a good choice for the green business traveller -- the hotel is completely smoke-free, and should you roll up in a hybrid vehicle, you'll get 25 percent off the normally pricey valet parking (that is rampant in Chicago). Complimentary tea and coffee will get you started right in the morning, and the free nightly wine hour will help with evening wind downs. There's a 24-hour business centre, personal assistants and concierge services available for use, and a pet-friendly policy that extends across the entire Kimpton family of hotels.

Standout Feature: Sable Kitchen & Bar serves up delicious, handcrafted cocktails and has a low-key ambiance reflective of River North's artistic vibe.

The Downside: The bathrooms are very small, so don't expect a luxuriant bathtub soak.

The Hotel: Dana Hotel and Spa (<here>)

Location: River North

Business Staples: This adults-only hotel is great for travellers seeking a Zen-like haven, which the Dana truly is, despite being just three blocks from bustling Magnificent Mile. Twenty-four hour room service and an ample business centre makes working at any time of day a non-issue, though mornings are best, as Dana offers a great breakfast and morning newspaper delivery.

Standout Feature: Easily the super-sexy rooms which feature hardwood floors, large, spa-inspired showers, plus beds and floor-to-ceiling windows or balconies.

The Downside: The front desk isn't always staffed, so don't expect a 3am staples run.

The Hotel: Hyatt Regency Chicago (<here>)

Location: The Loop

Business Staples: The enormous, 2,000+ room Hyatt is connected to the Illinois Center, one of Chicago's many convention spots -- and numerous meeting rooms. As for the business centre, it's equipped with just about anything you'd need: Copying, binding, equipment rentals, secretarial services and even a notary on staff to help sign off on legal documents.

Standout Feature: Each room features a renovated workspace, complete with an oversize desk, ergonomic chair and valet charger.

The Downside: The sheer size of the hotel means long waits at the escalators and elevators.

