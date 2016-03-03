Fidelity and Guaranty says will no longer be acquired by China's Anbang
SHANGHAI - Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) , a U.S. annuities and life insurer, said on Tuesday it has terminated its agreement to be acquired by China's Anbang Insurance group.
DUBAI Topaz Energy and Marine secured a contract with a unit of BP (BP.L) to supply 14 offshore support vessels in the Caspian Sea for up to seven years, the Dubai-based oilfield services firm said in a statement on Thursday.
The contract with BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited runs for five years, with two one-year extensions at current market terms, and will primarily support the ACG and Shah Deniz II fields offshore Azerbaijan, it said.
No value for the contract was given in the statement. However, based on the company's average day rate for its core fleet disclosed in its third-quarter results, it would be worth around $541 million (£384.26 million) if both extensions are exercised, according to Reuters calculations.
Topaz will supply large anchor-handlers, platform supply vessels and emergency response and recovery vessels under the contract, the statement added.
TOKYO Oil prices fell in thin trade on Tuesday after the Easter holiday break shut many markets for as long as four days and as a U.S. government report indicated rising production.