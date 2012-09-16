The 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, which wrapped up on Sunday, often creates buzz for small independent films and gives wider exposure to higher-profile projects that may compete for Oscars.

Following is a list of the festival's main prize winners:

BLACKBERRY PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD

Overall: David O. Russell's "Silver Linings Playbook"

First runner-up: Ben Affleck's "Argo"

Second runner-up: Eran Riklis' "Zaytoun"

Documentary: Bartholomew Cubbins' "Artifact"

First runner-up: Christopher Nelius and Justin McMillan's "Storm Surfers 3D"

Second runner-up: Rob Stewart's "Revolution"

Midnight Madness: Martin McDonagh's "Seven Psychopaths"

First runner-up: Barry Levinson's "The Bay"

Second runner-up: Don Coscarelli's "John Dies at the End"

THE PRIZE OF THE INTERNATIONAL CRITICS (FIPRESCI PRIZE)

Francois Ozon for "Dans la maison" in the Special Presentations category

Mikael Marcimain for "Call Girl" in the Discovery Program, which spotlights feature films by new and emerging directors

THE CITY OF TORONTO AND CANADA GOOSE AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FEATURE FILM

Xavier Dolan's "Laurence Anyways"

THE SKYY VODKA AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FIRST FEATURE FILM

A tie between Brandon Cronenberg's "Antiviral" and Jason Buxton's "Blackbird"

AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN SHORT FILM

Deco Dawson for "Keep a Modest Head"

(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Bill Trott)