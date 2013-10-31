TORONTO Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, a player in a video that police say matches one that allegedly shows him smoking crack cocaine, said on Thursday he had no reason to resign.

"I think everyone has seen these allegations against me today. I wish I could come out and defend myself," Ford told reporters gathered outside his office. "Unfortunately, I can't, because it's before the courts and that's all I can say right now... I have no reason to resign."

Police said on Thursday they have obtained a video that matches one that generated headlines earlier this year which allegedly showed Ford smoking crack cocaine. But they won't confirm what the video shows, or say if they are contemplating charges against Ford, who was elected in 2010.

