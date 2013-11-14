Toronto Mayor Rob Ford responds to unproven allegations about him making sexual comments about a female staffer, as he arrives at City Hall in a football jersey in Toronto, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, under pressure to resign after he admitted smoking crack and buying illegal drugs, said on Thursday he was receiving professional help for drinking problems, but gave no hint he might step down.

In a brief statement to the Toronto media, Ford also apologized for using obscene language earlier in the day when he denied allegations that he had sexually propositioned a female aide.

"I want to apologize for my graphic remarks this morning," he said, speaking with his wife Renata at his side. "For the past six months I have been under tremendous, tremendous stress."

"I fully recognize in the past I have drunk alcohol in excess. I wish you to know I am receiving support from a team of healthcare professionals. I am taking accountability and receiving advice from people with expertise."

Ford said he would not comment on exactly what support he was receiving.

