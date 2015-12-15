A visitor looks at a display of Japan's Toshiba company during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

TOKYO A Japanese regulatory board recommended punishing an Ernst & Young affiliate after its audit of Toshiba Corp failed to spot Japan's worst accounting scandal in four years.

The Certified Public Accountants and Auditing Oversight Board, a regulatory panel within Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA), said it had found Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC's auditing "conspicuously inappropriate", but added that there was no indication that Toshiba had pressured the company.

It was not immediately clear how the auditor would be punished. A person familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Monday about the panel's recommendation.

Toshiba, whose businesses range from laptops to nuclear power, is undergoing a restructuring after revelations this year that it overstated earnings by $1.3 billion as far back as fiscal 2008.

Ernst & Young ShinNihon deferred comments on the issue, saying said it was preparing a statement.

Toshiba is behind Japan's biggest accounting scandal since fraud was discovered in 2011 at medical equipment and camera maker Olympus Corp, which was also an ShinNihon client.

