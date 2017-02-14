The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017. Picture taken February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Toshiba Corp (6502.T) has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.

Two other separate sources familiar with the matter also said Toshiba was seeking an extension to submit its earnings, which were originally scheduled for release at noon (0300 GMT) on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata, Toshiba's auditor, declined to comment, citing client confidentiality. A Toshiba spokeswoman also declined to comment.

