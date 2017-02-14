Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Tuesday it would take a 712.5 billion yen (5.01 billion pounds) writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, wiping out its shareholder equity and dragging the company to a full-year loss.
The company estimated a 390 billion yen ($3.44 billion) net loss for the year ending March 31, compared with a 460 billion yen loss a year earlier, following a 2015 accounting scandal.
The results have yet to be approved by the company's auditor and have been released as guidance, Toshiba said.
The company also announced that Chairman Shigenori Shiga would step down.
($1 = 113.5000 yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
YOKOSUKA, Japan U.S. Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald sailed back to its base in Yokosuka, with seven of its sailors still missing after it collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship more than three times its size in eastern Japan early on Saturday.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.