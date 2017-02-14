FILE PHOTO - An employee stands next to a logo of Toshiba Corp in Yokohama, south of Tokyo November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind a traffic signal at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Tuesday it would take a 712.5 billion yen (5.01 billion pounds) writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, wiping out its shareholder equity and dragging the company to a full-year loss.

The company estimated a 390 billion yen ($3.44 billion) net loss for the year ending March 31, compared with a 460 billion yen loss a year earlier, following a 2015 accounting scandal.

The results have yet to be approved by the company's auditor and have been released as guidance, Toshiba said.

The company also announced that Chairman Shigenori Shiga would step down.

($1 = 113.5000 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)