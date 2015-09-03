The logo of Toshiba Corp is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) is likely to post a net loss of about 10 billion yen (54.24 million pounds) when it reports its financial 2014/15 earnings as early as this week, the Yomiuri daily reported, amid a probe into improper accounting at the company.

Toshiba was already expected to report a loss after an independent probe found it had overstated its profits by $1.2 billion over several years, but the figure cited by Yomiuri was the first indication of how deep that loss would be.

There was no immediate comment from Toshiba.

On Monday, Toshiba postponed its annual results for a second time, citing the discovery of new accounting errors, but said it would announce the earnings by Sept. 7 as missing that deadline puts it at risk of becoming delisted.

Shares in Toshiba were up 2.5 percent on Thursday morning, while the broader market .TOPX rose 1.9 percent.

Toshiba's improper book-keeping has become Japan's biggest accounting scandal since 2011 when Olympus Corp (7733.T) was found to be involved in a $1.7 billion scheme to conceal investment losses.

The Yomiuri said there was still a possibility that Toshiba could miss the Sept. 7 deadline if further irregularities are found.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)