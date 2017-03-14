The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.

The company plans to review the positioning of its U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse and "aggressively consider strategic options for it," the company said in a regulatory filing.

It also said it is aiming for an operating profit of 210 billion yen ($1.8 billion) in the year starting April 2019 - a target that excludes Westinghouse and its flagship memory chip business which it has put up for sale.

The conglomerate as a whole has estimated an operating loss of 410 billion yen for the year ending this March.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)