Toshiba Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Hisao Tanaka presents the company's glasses-shaped wearable display during a news conference on the company's latest multi-year management strategy in Tokyo May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it aimed to boost annual sales by 1 trillion yen (5.83 billion pounds) to 7.5 trillion yen by the financial year ending in March 2017 as it increases sales to business customers and boosts revenues outside Japan.

Toshiba, a leading supplier of flash memory chips used in smartphones and tablet computers, also said in its latest multi-year business plan that it aims to earn 450 billion yen in operating profit and 200 billion yen in net profit in the 2016/17 business year.

In the year ended on March 31, it made an operating profit of 290.8 billion yen and net profit of 50.8 billion yen.

