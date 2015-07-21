TOKYO Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) chief executive, who stepped down on Tuesday after an independent investigation found he played a role in accounting irregularities, said his replacement by the company's chairman would be temporary.

In a news conference, CEO and President Hisao Tanaka said Chairman Masahi Muromachi will take on the role "as a temporary measure".

The investigation results released on Monday said Toshiba had overstated its operating profit by 151.8 billion yen (783 million pounds) over several years, roughly triple Toshiba's initial estimate of the misreporting.

