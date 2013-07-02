The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at an electronics store in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will expand a NAND flash memory chip production facility in Yokkaichi, in central Japan, with construction to start in August of this year and be completed in the summer of 2014.

Toshiba said it will spend nearly 30 billion yen (197.2 million pounds) for the expansion.

Toshiba's incoming President Hisao Tanaka had flagged a possible expansion of the facility in a recent interview, as demand has picked up this year for the chips, used in smartphones and memory cards, while a weaker yen has bolstered Toshiba's competitiveness towards rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

