Toshiba Corp (6502.T) is nearing a deal to sell its image sensor business to Sony Corp (6758.T) as part of a restructuring plan laid out by Chief Executive Masashi Muromachi earlier this year, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

The Japanese conglomerate, whose businesses range from laptops to nuclear power, is undergoing a reform after revelations this year that it overstated earnings by $1.3 billion (849 million pounds) going back to fiscal 2008/09.

Muromachi, who became CEO following the scandal, promised to restructure lower-margin businesses. The deal for the image sensor business would be the beginning of the restructure, Nikkei said.

Sony is already a dominant player in the image sensor market with its products used in phones made by China's Xiaomi Inc and India's Micromax Informatix Ltd IPO-MINF.NS.

Toshiba and Sony officials were not immediately available for comment.

