Toshiba Corp's logo is pictured on a computer displayed at an electronic store in Tokyo May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Japan's biggest chip maker, Toshiba Corp (6502.T), said on Thursday its annual operating profit is likely to reach 470 billion yen (3.7 billion pounds) by the business year ending in March 2015.

In its mid-term business plan, the electronics conglomerate also said its capital spending for the three years to March 2015 will be about 1.4 trillion yen and it plans to spend around 1.1 trillion yen on research and development during the same period.

The firm forecast an operating profit for the current year of 300 billion yen last week, buoyed by strong sales of its flash NAND memory chips used in Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) blockbuster iPhones and iPads.

(Reporting by Mari Saito, writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)