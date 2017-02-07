SEOUL South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) said on Tuesday it submitted a non-binding bid last week for a stake in Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) memory chip business, as the firm seeks to boost its NAND flash chip competitiveness.

SK Hynix, in a regulatory filing, said it has not decided on whether to submit a final bid and did not offer details including how big a stake it seeks. The Japanese firm, the world's No. 2 NAND chipmaker, seeks to sell a minority stake of less than 20 percent in the memory business.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee)