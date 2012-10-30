Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
Toshiba Corp is expected to report a 30 percent rise in consolidated operating profit for fiscal 2012, lower than the 48 percent rise the company had forecast, as flash memory prices fell in April-June, the Nikkei reported.
The latest estimate of about 260 billion yen (2 billion pounds) would still be a decade-high, the business daily said.
Sales are projected to be at a par with last year's 6.1 trillion yen, the daily said.
The company had forecast an operating profit of 300 billion yen and sales of 6.4 trillion yen.
Toshiba hopes to make the television business profitable in January-March by expanding in Southeast Asia, the Nikkei said.
Though demand for flash memory chips used in new smartphones increased in October-December, this was not enough to offset the weak April-June quarter.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
BARCELONA Huawei [HWT.UL] is introducing a mass-market version of its premium business phone, to take advantage of a gap created by the withdrawal of Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 7 after a crisis with its batteries catching fire.
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalized phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly colored version of the best-selling phone of 2000.