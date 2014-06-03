Apple says to add two more R&D centers in China
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp, a top maker of flash memory chips used in smartphones, said on Tuesday it has filed suit in a Taiwan court against Taiwan's Powerchip Technology Corp and three other firms charging infringement of its flash memory patents.
A Toshiba spokesman said the company was seeking T$100 million (2.0 million pounds) in compensation in the case. The company is also seeking a halt of the sale and manufacture of products that it says infringe its patents.
In March, Toshiba also filed suit against South Korea's SK Hynix Inc seeking damages in a case over suspected theft of data related to its flash memory chip technology.
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
SEOUL A South Korean court said on Friday it has reassigned Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee's bribery trial to another judge, following questions about the previous judge's connection to a woman Lee is accused of bribing.