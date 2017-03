A visitor looks at a display of Japan's Toshiba company during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp said it would cut 900 jobs in a restructuring of its PC business that will include an exit from business-to-consumer operations in some regions.

The Japanese electronics conglomerate expects the PC restructuring to cut operating profit by 45 billion yen (254 million pounds) but did not change its earnings forecast for the current year to March, as better-than-expected earnings in electricity and other operations offset the impact.

Toshiba said the job cuts, to be carried out during the current financial year, were expected to cut fixed costs by more than 20 billion yen compared with 2013/14.

(Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Edmund Klamann)