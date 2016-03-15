TOKYO Toshiba Corp (6502.T) is set to drop plans to seek about $1.8 billion (1 billion pounds) in additional loans as its planned sale of a medical unit will likely provide it with enough funds for the time being, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Toshiba was seeking around 200 billion yen (1 billion) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank to fund a restructuring in the wake of a $1.3 billion accounting scandal, separate sources said earlier this month.

Toshiba last week said it granted Canon Inc (7751.T) exclusive negotiating rights to buy its medical equipment unit after a hotly contested auction, with one source with knowledge of the talks putting Canon's offer at more than $6 billion.

(Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)