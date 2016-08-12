Facebook to develop app for television set-top boxes - WSJ
Facebook Inc is creating an app for television set-top boxes, including Apple Inc's Apple TV, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp (6502.T) on Friday said extensive restructuring helped the Japanese conglomerate swing to its first operating profit in six quarters, signalling recovery from a $1.3 billion (1 billion pounds) accounting scandal that unmasked underperforming operations.
Toshiba, whose output is as diverse as consumer electronics and nuclear power reactors, reported profit of 20.1 billion yen (151.82 million pounds) for April-June. That compared with a year-earlier loss of 6.5 billion yen, and missed the Starmine SmartEstimate of a 33.5 billion yen in profit based on 5 analyst estimates.
Earlier on Friday, the Nikkei business daily reported the result as 20 billion yen, which Toshiba subsequently said was "close".
The conglomerate kept its outlook for the financial year through March at 120 billion yen in profit, a turnaround from the 719.1 billion yen loss in the previous year.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Facebook Inc is creating an app for television set-top boxes, including Apple Inc's Apple TV, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK/LONDON U.S. President Donald Trump and a top economics adviser on Tuesday unleashed a barrage of criticism against Germany, Japan and China, saying the three key U.S. trading partners were engaged in devaluing their currencies to the harm of American companies and consumers.
LONDON More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.