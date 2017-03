Toshiba Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Hisao Tanaka arrives a news conference on the company's latest multi-year management strategy in Tokyo May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Wednesday that it plans to invest $1 billion (610.20 million pounds) in Southeast Asia over the next five years to expand its business in the region.

Toshiba said in a statement that it aims to double its sales in the region to $7 billion over the same time period.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)