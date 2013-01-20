The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at the company's news conference venue in Tokyo May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

LONDON Japanese industrial electronics firm Toshiba (6502.T) is considering making a bid for British nuclear fuel producer Urenco, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

Toshiba is understood to be in talks with several backers, including bank Mizuho MZFGB.UL, the paper said.

Toshiba could not immediately be reached for comment.

Urenco, formed by the British, German and Dutch governments in the 1970s, is controlled by a shareholding pact aimed at preventing its cutting-edge centrifuge technology from ending up in the wrong hands.

The shareholders have been conducting a strategic review, and have appointed advisers to discuss possible future options for the company, thought to be worth around 10 billion euros (8.1 billion pounds).

Private equity firms are also interested in Urenco, the Sunday Times said.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)