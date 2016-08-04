Workers of French oil giant Total gather in front of the oil refinery in Donges, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

FRANKFURT France's oil giant Total (TOTF.PA) has invited chemicals Sinochem (600500.SS) and a few private equity firms to prepare final offers for German surface finishing and metal plating company Atotech, people close to the matter said.

Buyout groups including Cinven [CINV.UL] and BC Partners [BCPRT.UL] have also made it to the second round of bidding for the asset, which is expected to fetch more than 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), the sources added.

Total, Cinven and BC Partners declined to comment, while Sinochem was not immediately available to comment.

Berlin-based Atotech produces speciality chemicals and equipment for printed circuit boards and semiconductors.

The industrial specialty chemicals sector has seen a number of mergers and acquisitions recently as buyers pay rich premiums for high margin business to offset sluggish growth in their established markets.

