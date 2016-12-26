The logo of French oil giant Total is seen in front of the oil refinery of Donges, near Nantes, France, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

SAO PAULO Total E&P do Brasil, the local unit of France's Total SA (TOTF.PA), plans annual investments of $1 billion (814.85 million pounds) in Latin America's largest economy, Maxime Rabilloud, who heads the Brazilian operation, told the Monday edition of Valor Econômico.

The decision to expand operations in Brazil comes on the heels of Total agreeing to acquire assets worth $2.2 billion from Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA).

As announced by the companies last week, Total bought stakes in oilfields and thermal power stations from Petrobras as part of the latter company's asset sales programme.

Valor quoted Rabilloud as saying Total and Petrobras will keep in contact regarding the possibility of making other deals and forging future partnerships.

