FTSE dips as Fed minutes, risk-off mood weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
PARIS French oil major Total said it had reached an agreement with the French government and local authorities for the construction of a new rail line that will bypass its Donges refinery, paving the way for new investments at the plant.
The railway currently cuts right through the refinery on the Atlantic coast, preventing it from being modernised.
Total had said an agreement on the rail line was a condition of its decision to invest 400 million euros ($434.6 million) to upgrade the plant and expand its gasoline production capacity.
The French government, local authorities and Total will each pay a third of the full cost of the by-pass project, estimated at 150 million euros, the oil company said in a statement.
Total expects the new line to be completed in 2021.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will stick to its policy plan including bond buying and record-low rates for some time to come as it is not yet convinced the euro zone economy is back to rude health, its president and chief economist said on Thursday.
RIYADH Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.