LONDON, March 30 - French oil company Total is searching for a way to plug a gas leak that has forced it to evacuate workers from a North Sea drilling platform off Scotland on fears of a possible explosion.

Here are some of the most significant marine oil spills and gas leaks:

PLATFORM LEAKS & BLOWOUTS

1969 - A blowout at the Union Oil Platform A offshore well near Santa Barbara, California, spilled up to 100,000 barrels of crude oil over 11 days and fouled the coastline, sparking broad opposition to offshore drilling and the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

1977 - The Phillips Petroleum Ekofisk Bravo platform blew out for 8 days, releasing 202,381 barrels in the North Sea's biggest oil spill.

1979 - The Pemex-operated Ixtoc I offshore well in Mexico's Campeche Bay blew out, spewing up to 3.5 million barrels of crude oil over nine months in the worst offshore spill in North American history.

1983 - In the Gulf off Iran a tanker struck a drilling platform, releasing some 1.9 million barrels into the sea.

1988 - In the most deadly offshore accident, the Piper Alpha oil platform exploded in the British sector of the North Sea, killing 167 people.

2001 - The Petrobras-operated P-36 offshore production facility exploded and collapsed into the sea off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, spilling some of the 10,000 barrels of fuel and crude it was storing.

2005 - A fire destroyed the ONGC-owned Mumbai High North processing platform off India's west coast, affecting 123,000 barrels per day of crude production, or 15 percent of the country's domestic output.

2009 - The Montara platform drilling rig in the Timor Sea, off Western Australia, suffered a well head accident, resulting in an uncontrolled oil and gas leak. The spill lasted 105 days and the rig operator PTTEP Australasia initially estimated that 400 barrels per day of crude oil were being lost. No overall estimate was made of the spillage.

2010 - A gas release and explosion at BP's Deepwater Horizon oil rig killed 11 people and resulted in a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Considered the world's largest offshore spill and believed to have cost the company billions of dollars.

2011 - In the Frade field, majority-owned by U.S. oil company Chevron and operated by drilling firm Transocean, about 120 kilometres (74 miles) off Brazil's coast leaked about 3,000 barrels of oil into the Atlantic in November. Though less than 0.1 percent the size of BP's Deepwater Horizon spill, it sparked lawsuits aimed at cancelling the companies' rights to operate in Brazil.

TANKER SPILLS

1978 - The Amoco Cadiz, an oil tanker owned by the company Amoco (now merged with BP) ran aground off the coast of Brittany, France, after its steering failed in a severe storm, resulting in the spilling of 1.8 million barrels of oil.

1979 - The Atlantic Empress and the Aegean Captain, two fully loaded oil tankers, collided 10 miles off the coast of Tobago in a tropical rainstorm, spilling more than 2.1 million barrels of oil into the Caribbean.

1988 - The fully loaded tanker Odyssey operated by Polembros Shipping exploded and sank in the North Atlantic 700 miles off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada, spilling 1 million barrels of oil.

1989 - The Exxon Valdez, an oil tanker bound for Long Beach, California, hit Prince William Sound in Alaska, dumping more than 250,000 barrels of crude oil into the sea.

1991 - The oil tanker ABT Summer exploded about 900 miles off the coast of Angola, spilling its entire cargo of 1.9 million barrels at sea.

1996 - One of Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen's vessels, the Sea Empress, went down on the rocks off Milford Haven on Britain's west coast in 1996, in one of the country's worst environmental disasters that saw over 70,000 tonnes of oil spilled.

1999 - The tanker Erika sank during a storm in December, leaking thousands of tonnes of oil into the Bay of Biscay off the coast of France and causing a major environmental disaster.

2011/2012 - In New Zealand's worst environmental disaster in decades, hundreds of tonnes of oil leak into the coastal waters and on to beaches off Tauranga on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island from the stricken 47,230-tonne Liberian-flagged container ship Rena leaked into the coastal waters and on to beaches off Tauranga on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island in late 2011 and early 2012, causing In New Zealand's worst environmental disaster in decades, spilling around 2,000 tonnes of oil and diesel.

SOURCE: Reuters and industry databases. Where possible figures have been converted into barrels per day from tonnes, gallons or cubic metres.

(Compiled by Sybille de La Hamaide, Henning Gloystein, and Jonathan Saul; editing by Jason Neely)