Trump to speak with May - White House
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May will speak in a call scheduled for later on Tuesday, the White House said.
PARIS The natural gas leak at French oil group Total's Elgin platform in the North Sea is not having a major impact on the environment, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Total said a surveillance aircraft had spotted a sheen on the water near the platform estimated at about 30 cubic metres.
"Preliminary assessments indicate no significant impact to the environment and dispersants are not considered necessary at this stage," Total said.
The company has said it may take six months to halt the flow of gas leaking from the abandoned Elgin platform.
STOCKHOLM Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday the government was on course to meet its end-March deadline to launch the formal divorce procedure from the European Union but did not see Britain doing so at an EU summit next month.
LONDON Britain has summoned North Korea's ambassador to express its condemnation of the country's weekend ballistic missile launch, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.