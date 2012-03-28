PARIS Total is still trying to identify the specific cause of a gas leak at its Elgin platform, a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday.

"We have not precisely identified the cause of the incident," he said.

He added that a solution was still being evaluated and that it " is a question of days" to find one.

The French firm had warned on Tuesday it could take six months to halt the flow.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)