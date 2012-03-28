Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
PARIS Total is still trying to identify the specific cause of a gas leak at its Elgin platform, a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday.
"We have not precisely identified the cause of the incident," he said.
He added that a solution was still being evaluated and that it " is a question of days" to find one.
The French firm had warned on Tuesday it could take six months to halt the flow.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)
BRUSSELS The euro zone economy grew less than initially estimated in the last quarter of last year as industrial output recorded the worst fall in more than 4 years in December, estimates from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.
LONDON Britain's defence spending last year dipped just below the NATO military alliance's target of 2 percent of gross domestic product, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said on Tuesday.