PARIS Oil major Total (TOTF.PA) is preparing to sell its production and exploration activities in France for an undisclosed amount, an industry trade publication reported without citing its sources.

"The disposals are being finalised," said the report in Oil Industry Bulletin. "But the sale cannot be completed until before the end of 2012 to conform with France's laws on transactions of mining assets."

The deal would involve Total selling off oil fields in the Paris area and in the southwestern region of Acquitaine to several independent oil companies.

No financial details of the transactions were disclosed.

Total declined comment.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by David Holmes)