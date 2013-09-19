The logo of French oil company Total is pictured during the company's 2012 annual result presentation in Paris February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Investors in Total (TOTF.PA) are eager to know when the French oil major might taper its unprecedented investment drive, set to peak this year, and instead find more cash for dividends.

Analysts converging on London for Monday's annual investor presentation are looking beyond Total's production growth target of 2-3 percent in 2013 which they say has become less relevant as other Western oil producers drop their own output goals.

Big projects such as Laggan-Tormore in the North Sea are expected to come on stream next year just as capital investments will start trending down, leaving more money for payouts.

CFO Patrick de La Chevardiere suggested in July that capital expenditure (capex) would top out in 2013 at $28 billion, piquing investor interest.

"This will be the interesting point for the presentation, I think. If they can give a number for gross capex for 2014 that will be watched carefully," said Iain Pyle, analyst at Bernstein in London.

"Given the number of projects Total have under development I wouldn't expect a big cut, but anything which is below the $28 billion organic guidance for 2013 will be a positive."

Taking advantage of historically high oil prices, which were last trading at $110, Total has undertaken record investments over the past three years, committing to 13 key projects and boosting its exploration budget, Societe Generale analysts said in a note.

Shareholders of Europe's No 2 integrated oil firm are looking for a return on the massive outlays.

"That's certainly what investors want, but I think the dividend won't be raised just yet," said Bernstein's Pyle, adding he did not expect anything before 2014 after production has increased and spending has been kept in check.

SHARE PRESSURE

An improvement in Total's stock performance has lifted some of the pressure from management, which has faced criticism from small shareholders at past AGMs.

The share price recovered earlier this month to the 43 euro level reached before the Elgin gas leak in the North Sea was announced in March last year and Total's market capitalisation has overtaken that of embattled British rival BP's (BP.L) to reach the number 2 spot in Europe after Anglo-Dutch Shell (RDSa.L).

BP's soaring compensation costs for the Gulf of Mexico disaster largely explain the turnaround.

But Total, long undervalued compared to peers, has also made up lost ground to its European rivals, trading at 8.3 times forward 12-month earnings, compared with 8.1 for BP and 8.5 for Shell, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It remains at a discount to U.S. peers with Chevron (CVX.N) trading at 10.1 times forward earnings and ExxonMobil (XOM.N) at 11.3.

TANGIBLE EVIDENCE

Investors have grown wary of production guidance from management, which has disappointed on targets before.

"The market will wait for tangible evidence that capital investment is declining/has reached a plateau before it becomes more comfortable with Total's cash cycle," Macquarie analysts said in a note.

Total is still struggling to shrug off a reputation for missing production targets and analysts say its 2013 goal still looks hard to achieve, despite the first quarterly rise in oil and gas output in three years it posted in July.

CFO De La Chevardiere said it would adjust its 2013 production target at the investor day "if needed" but analysts say they are now looking beyond that.

"In all honesty, we don't care about the production target," a Paris-based analyst said on condition of anonymity.

"I hope to see positive growth in the second half, with Kashagan and the return of Elgin, but the absolute number is not in focus," Bernstein's Pyle added.

Total hopes the delayed start-up of the giant Kashagan field in Kazakhstan earlier this month and the first cargo delivery of the Angola LNG project will boost production.

Other analysts said they wanted Total to focus on shedding non-core assets and spell out how it will capitalise on the U.S. shale gas boom which, like other big oil majors, it did not see coming, missing out to more nimble exploration firms.

"The group's strategic plan lacks ambition in terms of cost cutting and the development of shale oil," said Alexandre Andlauer from research broker Alphavalue in Paris. "More asset sales would be appreciated," he added.

Total has said it plans to sell assets worth $15 billion to $20 billion by 2014.

(Additional reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by David Cowell)