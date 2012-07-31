The logo of French oil company Total is seen during the company's 2011 annual result presentation in Paris February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

BAGHDAD France's Total will be "blacklisted" by the Iraqi government for signing oil deals with the country's autonomous Kurdistan, and faces "severe" consequences if it does not review its position, an Iraqi government official said on Tuesday.

"We will punish companies who sign deals without the approval of the central government and the oil ministry," said Faisal Abdullah, a spokesman for Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani.

"Unless Total reviews the deals, it will face severe consequences... Total will be blacklisted for violating Iraqi law," he said without giving further details.

Total announced earlier on Tuesday it signed a deal for an interest in two oil blocks in Kurdistan, a move the central government had warned it would be illegal. Baghdad and Kurdistan are locked in a dispute over control of oil rights.

