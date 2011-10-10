PARIS French oil company Total (TOTF.PA) is promising a cost-saving plan to combine its chemicals and fuel refining arms will be achieved without job cuts in France and giving itself a deadline to find a buyer for its Lindsey refinery in Britain this year.

Total has been struggling for years with its refining business in Europe due to poor margins and weak demand for fuel products.

The plan is to bring the business together with its chemical branch, including the petrochemical business, and to create a separate marketing business to deal with the supply and purchase of oil products.

"All this, I insist will happen without layoffs or redundancy plans," de Margerie told reporters Monday after meeting with labour unions, adding that labour costs were not the most expensive part of the business.

"The strategy is to be better performing in mature countries like the United States and Europe where we face the issue of reduced consumption," de Margerie added. "We have to adapt and we adapt better when we are competitive," he added.

De Margerie dismissed talk that the reorganisation was a precursor to a sale or IPO of the newly merged business, which is due to start operating in January 2012.

Total has been in the process of reducing its exposure to the low performing refining sector for several years.

It shut its French Dunkirk refinery in 2010 and has been in the process of selling its the 223,000 barrel-per-day Lindsey refinery in Britain for at least 18 months.

The group has now decided to set a deadline for the sale.

RAPID DECISION NEEDED FOR LINDSEY

"We will decide at the end of 2011 whether we sell it or keep it for better days," de Margerie said.

"We want to maintain the sale of this refinery but the market (conditions) have worsened so we have understood that we need to take a decision very rapidly. And the question is: What will we do if we find no buyer," he said.

Asked whether, the refinery could be shut, de Margerie said: "No not today, if we sell it it's not to close it."

Total's finance chief Patrick de la Chevardiere told Reuters in May that a deal was nearing after the group extended a one-month exclusivity agreement with an unnamed potential buyer. Those exclusive talks had ended by July.

European refiners are coming under increasing pressure from new competitors, particularly in the Middle East, which have a relative advantage in accessing crude feedstock.

