German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year - report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
MUSCAT French oil and gas giant Total (TOTF.PA) has pulled out of a deepwater block in offshore Oman after failing to make commercially attractive discoveries, a senior Omani official told reporters on Monday.
Nasser Al Aufi, undersecretary at the Ministry of Oil and Gas, did not provide details regarding Total's decision.
The company signed an exploration and production-sharing agreement in December 2013 for Block 41, which lies off the Omani coast northwest of Muscat and covers almost 24,000 square kilometres of seabed with depths of up to 3,000 metres.
Aufi also said that last year Hungarian oil group MOL MOLB.BU had pulled out from Block 34, and Norwegian oil firm DNO (DNO.OL) from Block 31.
(Reporting by Fatma Alarimi; writing by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
SYDNEY Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.