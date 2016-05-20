PARIS Hardline French oil sector CGT union members have voted on Friday to shut down production at Total's Normandy refinery and to prolong the strike at Grandpuits refinery for 72 hours a union official said.

Union members at Total's five refineries in France met on Friday to decide whether to halt production at the refineries toughening their stance in the rolling nationwide strike aimed at forcing the government to withdraw a labour reform law.

"In Normandy, 56 percent voted for a complete shutdown of the refinery and in Grandpuits, they voted to prolong the strike for 72 hours," CGT union delegate Thierry Defrense, told Reuters.

